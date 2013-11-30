Ethanol Discount Narrows As Supplies Tighten Amid Higher Exports

Apple Refuses to Discount iPads and Macs for Americans

based in Campinas, Brazil , said in a telephone interview. Thats not something you see often. Denatured ethanol for December delivery rose 3.6 cents, or 1.8 percent, to close at $2.05 a gallon on the Chicago Board of Trade, the highest settlement since Sept. 5. December-delivery gasoline slid 1.42 cents to settle at $2.6841 on the New York Mercantile Exchange . The contract covers reformulated gasoline, made to be blended with ethanol before delivery to filling stations. Ethanol exports reached 1.29 million barrels in September, the most since January, the latest data from the Energy Information Administration show. Canada was the biggest buyer, with 706,000 barrels. Markets reopened today after the Thanksgiving holiday in the U.S. Trading volume was 91 percent below the 100-day average and markets closed an hour earlier than usual. Corn Prices Corn for December delivery declined 2 cents, or 0.5 percent, to $4.1525 a bushel in Chicago. The crop is forecast to be a record 13.989 billion bushels, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said Nov. 8.

But Apple strangely isnt cutting its prices for Black Friday in America. Instead, it offers gift cards. Just like in Australia and New Zealand, Apples Black Friday deal in the United States is a complementary gift card which you can spend in iTunes on apps, music, books, and so on. The products themselves arent discounted. It isnt immediately clear why Apple chose Europe to offer discounts, but not the United States, Australia, and New Zealand, all huge markets with immense buying power. As the advert pictured above shows, buying an iPad Air today in the US nabs you a free Apple Store Gift Card worth up to $75 (around 55). The tablet remains priced at $499 (366). FILED UNDER:

Israeli restaurant: Turn off phone, get discount

Ibrahim is not the first restaurateur to take aim at these trends. Eateries around the world have begun to offer discounts - generally far lower than Ibrahim's - to diners who turn off their phones. Some have even banned cellphone use altogether. Samer Korban, co-owner of the Bedivere Eatery and Tavern in Beirut, said that since opening a year ago, he has given a 10 percent discount to people who hand over their cellphones. "We want people to socialize, instead of sitting with their phones," he said, adding that at least 40 percent of his customers take advantage of the offer. By offering half off the bill, Ibrahim appears to have taken the art of the discount to a whole new level. He admitted that he is taking a financial hit in the short term.