Supermarket Fight Over Festive Discount Products Asks For Extra Guards

Hometown discount for DE Greg Hardy?

As soon as yellow label rumors start, discount hunters take over stores in the attempt of finding the best deals. People are actually fighting each other in supermarkets when the discounts come out in the attempt to save some extra pennies. It's absolutely mad. When the person comes out with the reduced items on the trolley, people just attack him. The worker often barely gets the chance to put the items out. Shoppers just push each other out of the way and people get knocked to the ground, one eyewitness said, according to Daily Mail. Another customer attempting to shop at Tesco, when discounted products were being brought, found herself shocked and speechless as another shopper came and grabbed an item straight from her basket growling that's ours and hurrying to find some other price reductions. The holiday price cuts will soon face the horror of Black Friday, and the now scarce injuries may even turn into deaths, getting its own Christmas Discounts Deaths Count.

Roche Share Discount Widens on Bet Novartis to Sell Stake

Roche voting shares climbed 15 percent above non-voting in March 2011, the highest premium since 2008, after Maja Oeri, a descendant of Fritz Hoffmann-La Roche, broke away from the founding family and said she would exercise her rights over the stock separately. That raised the possibility of a shift in control, igniting merger speculation that has since receded. Novartis Pressure If theres a potential for a bid on Roche then voting rights are very valuable, but the likelihood of that is extremely low, said Louis Capital Markets Kelly, who is based in London . It feels like Novartis wants to get rid of this, especially at current levels. Novartis is coming under pressure from shareholders to get value out of this. Novartis, one of the largest companies in Europe with a market value of about $207.8 billion, holds 53.3 million Roche voting shares, or about 6 percent of the pharmaceutical firm as a whole. Roches market value is $228.3 billion. Roche voting shares have gained 25 percent this year to 234.10 francs yesterday. Thats less than the 28 percent advance to 235.10 francs for the non-voting stock. The benchmark Swiss Market Index has climbed 15 percent. Roche voting shares fell 0.5 percent to 233 francs today and the non-voting stock lost 0.7 percent to 233.40 francs. Worth More Its worth, I believe, more than what the market price is, and from a value standpoint, thats what would be required for us to exit it, Novartiss Jimenez told investors last month. Before this year, the voting shares traded at a premium to the non-voting every day but one, according to data compiled by Bloomberg going back to 1989. Theyve been at a discount for 106 days in 2013, including the past 48 days, the data show. Novartis doesnt need to get rid of the stake.

Hardy has eight sacks, 33 QB pressures and is the No. 6 defensive end in Pro Football Focus' rankings, yet he is making just $1.35 million this season. The Panthers are going to have to pony up during the offseason in order to re-sign Hardy, but he said Wednesday that he is open to cutting the team a little slack. To continue reading this article you must be an Insider Already an Insider? Sign in below: Username