Race For Discount Bank's Latin American Unit Continues As It Rejects Offer For Ny Unit

In a statement to the Tel Aviv stock exchange, the Israel Discount Bank announced that it has not accepted any of the proposals submitted for the acquisition of its holdings in Discount Bankcorp, the parent company of IDB New York. However it confirmed in the statement that the process of considering the sale of Discount Bank Latin America, a subsidiary of IDB New York, will continue. At the start of October sources confirmed to BNamericas that Spanish bank BBVA , Canada's Scotiabank and China's ICBC had expressed interest in the Latin American unit. Later on in the month, local press reported that a number of preliminary offers had been lodged. Montevideo-based Discount Bank Latin America is Uruguay's seventh largest private sector lender with 1.80bn pesos (US$82.6mn) in equity and 11.6bn pesos in loans as of end-August 2013. The bank made a 268mn-peso profit in January-August 2013, according to the latest central bank figures. It operates through 16 branches, has 270 employees and mainly focuses on the retail segment, while the Tel Aviv-based parent company also has representative offices in Argentina, Chile, Brazil, Mexico and Peru.

JERUSALEM Tue Jan 28, 2014 3:57am EST JERUSALEM Jan 28 (Reuters) - Israel Discount Bank said on Tuesday it had decided not to accept any of the proposals submitted for the acquisition of its holdings in U.S. unit Discount Bankcorp. Discount Bankcorp is the parent company of IDB New York. "The process of considering the sale of Discount Bank Latin America, a subsidiary of IDB New York, will continue," Discount said in a statement to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange. Discount, Israel's third-biggest bank, had said it might sell all or part of its New York business to shore up its balance sheet. Net income at its New York subsidiary slipped to $42.7 million in 2012 from $45.8 million in 2011, while total assets rose to $10 billion from $9.5 billion. Last month, Hapoalim - Israel's largest lender - said it was examining the possibility of buying Discount's U.S. unit but a week later it ended its examination.